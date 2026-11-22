Just before the 2026-27 NHL campaign began, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets made a massive trade with one another.

The Leafs dealt forward Matthew Knies, defenseman Emil Andrae, center Steven Lorentz and a conditional second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the Blue Jackets in exchange for right winger Kirill Marchenko, left wing Miles Wood, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

During the third period, during what had been a 3-2 Leafs lead, William Nylander committed an egregious turnover that Knies capitalized on, beating ex-teammate Anthony Stolarz with a quick wrist shot to knot the score; Zach Werenski soon netted the game-winner less than a minute later.

For Knies, beating the Maple Leafs was personal.

Beating The Toronto Maple Leafs Was Personal For Matthew Knies

Knies, who scored the game-tying goal late in the third period, said that he wasn’t expecting to get such a prime scoring chance in the manner that he did.

“I really didn’t expect it to come to me,” Knies said. “I was just happy to see it go in the back of the net and see some of the fans’ faces, you know, in such shock. It was a good feeling. I was excited for the boys.”

In the locker room immediately after the game, Knies told the rest of his teammates that winning the game was personal for him.

“F*cking hell of a job tonight, fellas. That was personal for me,” he said.

And understandably, Knies’ new teammates were thrilled to see him score in the venue that he once called home.

“Everyone on the bench had like a 20-inch vertical (jump) there,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said. “We were all jumping for them.

“We know that this game was personal for (Knies), whether he’s going to say it was or not. I’m really happy to be able to get this win for him. For him to score, that was huge.”

Matthew Knies Was “Dominant” In The Mind Of Head Coach Rick Bowness

Knies, who scored twice in his Blue Jackets debut in October, then went several weeks without scoring.

However, he’s rounding back into form and has four goals and five assists in his last eight games. According to head coach Rick Bowness, it was a dominating performance for the ex-Maple Leafs forward on Saturday.

“I actually couldn’t be happier for him,” Bowness said. “He was outstanding. He’s just dominant when he plays like that. The way he controlled everything when he was out there.

“It was great to see him get that huge goal.”