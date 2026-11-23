The Toronto Maple Leafs are staring at the inevitable prospect of a William Nylander trade. Saturday night’s awful giveaway was proof that it’s time for the organization to move on from its longtime scoring winger.

And there’s one team that emerges as the perfect destination for Nylander: The Seattle Kraken.

Here’s what a potential Nylander-to-Seattle trade could look like:

Maple Leafs get:

Berkly Catton, F

Jake O’Brien, F

2027 first-round pick (Seattle’s own)

2028 second-round pick

Kraken get:

William Nylander, F

Miles Wood, F

For the Kraken, a William Nylander trade makes sense. The team has been looking for a high-end scorer for a while now. They were in hot pursuit of Artemi Panarin at last year’s trade deadline, and then missed out on a blockbuster for Jason Robertson this past summer.

Nylander is the type of guy who could easily slide into the top line with Matty Beniers, giving the Kraken the sort of scorer the team has lacked.

For the Maple Leafs, this trade thesis delivers two high-end forwards who could play down the middle in the event that the organization eventually moves on from Auston Matthews. Plus, the trade removes a costly contract in Miles Wood.

William Nylander Trade Delivers Potential Top-Line Center for Maple Leafs

The most immediate piece that stands out in this trade idea is Berkly Catton. There has been some trade chatter suggesting that the Kraken would be willing to move the eight-overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft if it meant bringing back a high-end scoring winger.

That’s what Nylander is, and it gives the Maple Leafs someone who could play with Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan.

Catton is 20 years old and has racked up eight goals and 17 points in 20 games this season. He has looked solid, earning his first NHL hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks a couple of nights ago.

As for O’Brien, the 19-year-old was also an eight-overall pick, this time in the 2025 NHL Draft. He is currently out with a lower-body injury and has yet to play this season. Last season, O’Brien lit up the OHL, scoring 28 goals and 93 points in 53 games with the Brantford Bulldogs.

He’s the sort of prospect who could step into the lineup in a potential middle-six role, giving the Maple Leafs something to look forward to in a potential William Nylander trade.

As for the draft picks, well, one has to imagine that the Maple Leafs would push for some additional capital, whether it’s to use it or flip it as part of potential trades.

There’s One Obstacle in This Trade Idea

The idea seems well and fine. But there’s one obstacle to consider. Nylander holds a full no-move clause. As such, he could block a trade to the Kraken if he so wished.

But one has to think that it would make sense for him to agree to a deal like this. In Seattle, Nylander could just go about his usual thing, try to score whenever he feels like it, and not play any defense at all.

Plus, he could get away from the scrutiny and the pressure that’s followed him around during his time in Toronto.

That’s why a William Nylander trade would allow everyone to get a fresh start. The prospects heading to Toronto would have a clear path to the NHL, while Nylander himself could just skate by as he always has.

If this deal had any chance of happening, it would be an ideal solution for everyone involved.