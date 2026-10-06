Maple Leafs’ Jim Hiller Offers Blunt Impression of Gavin McKenna

Following their first year of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a decade, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery and the rights to select forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection.

Coincidentally, the last time the Maple Leafs won the Draft Lottery was 2016; they used the first overall pick on future captain Auston Matthews.

While Matthews scored four goals in his NHL debut in October 2016 against the rival Ottawa Senators, McKenna has yet to register a point in any of his first three contests and has also gone a minus-three rating.

Toronto Maple Leafs Head Coach Jim Hiller Offers Blunt Assessment Of Gavin McKenna’s NHL Start

While it could seem daunting for a rookie player like McKenna carrying the mantle of a first overall selection into the biggest market in the NHL, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller believes he’s handling it well.

“I think he’s handling it well,” Hiller said of McKenna’s handling of the pressure. “I thought last game was his best game. He had a really good practice. I think his favourite time is power-play time. Boy, when he gets the puck there, it’s like—you guys notice that, too, yeah? It’s like, “Okay, finally, a little time and space, and I get to do my thing.” You can just see how incredibly talented he is.”

However, Hiller pointed to the simple fact – his entire team needs to play better after starting 1-2.

“But the practice was about five-on-five play, O-zone, being quick, supporting, and getting into the harder areas. Again, our whole team needs to do that better.”

Hiller Believes McKenna Is Handling The Spotlight Well

As far as how well he’s handling the spotlight of being the first overall pick playing for the Maple Leafs, Hiller said that McKenna is handling it well.

“I think he’s doing really well,” he said. “He’s young, and he just seems unflappable to me. I’m sure he wishes he had more right now. Of course, that’s obvious. But I haven’t seen it affect him. When I talk to him, he’s got a smile on his face, and he walks around here the same as he did two months ago and two weeks ago. I think that’s a really important quality for him.”

McKenna and the Maple Leafs next play the Nashville Predators at home on Tuesday evening.