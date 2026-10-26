Maple Leafs Release Critical Update on Injured Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been anything but healthy this season thanks to numerous injuries to several key players, not the least of which was a lower-body ailment to former captain John Tavares.

The Maple Leafs have also been without bruising veteran defenseman Chris Tanev for all but two games so far this season, as he’s currently listed as week-to-week; he missed almost all of last season with various ailments.

However, the good news is that he was recently on the ice with his teammates for a practice session.

Injured Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Chris Tanev Skates In Practice

Before the final ever matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames at the historic Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, former Flames defenseman Chris Tanev was on the ice for their morning skate, wearing a red no-contact jersey as reported by team insider Luke Fox.

“Chris Tanev participating in first full Leafs skate this morning since upper-body injury. Wearing red no-contact sweater,” Fox wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to GM John Chayka, Tanev’s injury is “progressing nicely”.

“It’s progressing. This is a morning skate, but he’ll get back in practice here shortly, hopefully, and then he’ll progress to return to play. All the diagnosis and everything we heard was really positive and optimistic, and like I said, progressing nicely,” Chayka said via David Alter.

“That’d be like a crystal ball kind of thing,” he answered when asked about the chances of re-aggravating his injury. “Our doctors are confident in the diagnosis and the treatment plan, and he’s responding well. No different than any other player that returns to play. You’re always worried about re-injury, but we’ll get to a point where we feel really good about it. We’ll test it as much as we can in practice, and then it’s about going out and playing.”

Chris Tanev Missed Almost All Of Last Season

Tanev, who is playing in his third season with the Maple Leafs, missed almost all of last season with various ailments.

He’s appeared in 884 career NHL games, scoring 36 goals with 175 assists.