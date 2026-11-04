Toronto Maple Leafs $13M Forward Emerging as a Top NHL Trade Candidate

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had mixed results to kick off the 2026-27 season.

At the time of this writing, the Maple Leafs have an 8-7-2 record and are sixth in the Atlantic Division standings. They have been cooling off lately, though, as they have lost three out of their last four games.

With how this season has been going for Toronto so far, it would not be surprising if they look to make more changes. They should be on the hunt for more talent, as they are looking to get back into the playoffs this year.

However, as the Maple Leafs look to add, one of their current players is starting to create chatter as a trade candidate.

Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Emerging as Trade Candidate

The Fourth Period has released its latest NHL Trade Watch List for the 2026-27 season.

A Maple Leafs forward was among the players featured on it. This is because Maple Leafs winger Dakota Joshua was given the No. 23 spot on TFP’s new trade board.

“With a plethora of forwards on the roster, Toronto is going to have to make space later in the season and Joshua’s name has already been circulating across the NHL. He has another year left on his contract and he may ultimately be a cap casualty if the Leafs need to make other moves,” The Fourth Period wrote.

Joshua being named a trade candidate to watch is understandable. The Maple Leafs added multiple new bottom-six forwards this offseason, and that could make Joshua expendable for the right price.

Joshua is currently in the third season of his four-year, $13 million contract. With the Maple Leafs needing more cap space, they could benefit from moving on Joshua’s $3.25 million cap hit.

Looking at Joshua

Joshua recently returned from injury for the Maple Leafs. In two games this season with the Original Six club, he has posted zero points, five shots, and 12 hits. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Toronto Marlies earlier this season on an LTIR conditioning loan. He did not record a point in four games with the Marlies this campaign.

During this past season with the Maple Leafs, Joshua posted 10 goals, 18 points, and 195 hits. This was after he had seven goals, 14 points, and 193 hits in 55 games for the Vancouver Canucks in 2025-26.

While Joshua is coming off a quiet season offensively, his hard-nosed style of play and past offensive success could help him generate some interest. Just back in 2023-24 with the Canucks, he posted 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. Thus, he has shown in the past that he can provide some secondary offensive production when playing at his best.

Nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs will end up trading Joshua. With them having a surplus of NHL-caliber forwards, it could be an avenue worth considering for Toronto.