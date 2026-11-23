The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to lose their 10th straight game when they face the New York Islanders on Monday night.

The Maple Leafs are 0-8-1 in their last nine games, with only a shootout loss to the lowly Los Angeles Kings giving the team a single point during this horrible stretch of hockey.

Now, things are not expected to get any better for the team on Monday when they play New York.

Islanders Favored to Defeat Maple Leafs

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Maple Leafs are +136 betting underdogs against the Islanders, who are -162 betting favorites to win Monday’s hockey game.

The Maple Leafs have been playing absolutely dreadful hockey as of late, and there doesn’t appear to be an end to the losing skid in sight.

Nothing has been going right for this team, as they aren’t able to stop the puck, defend well enough, or score the clutch goals needed to win hockey games.

If you look at their upcoming schedule, the Maple Leafs have a tough stretch of games coming up, so it’s conceivable this losing skid could stretch well past double digits for the team.

When Will Maple Leafs Fire Jim Hiller?

One thing that Maple Leafs fans desperately want to happen is to see their team fire head coach Jim Hiller, who does not appear to be the right man for the job.

Hiller’s style of hockey is brutal to watch, and he has been stealing his players’ confidence away with odd decision-making, such as benching No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna instead of playing him in different situations and giving the youngster a chance to learn and grow from them.

The team’s front office, led by Toronto GM John Chayka, has said that it is confident in Hiller as their head coach, but how can they be when the club continues to lose games?

At what point does the team make a move behind the bench?

On Monday, if the Maple Leafs lose 10 straight games, they may not have a choice, as bringing back Hiller with that long of a losing streak would be crazy.