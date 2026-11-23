Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs having lost nine games in a row, head coach Jim Hiller is unlikely to be fired, per an NHL insider.

The Maple Leafs are currently on a brutal losing skid, and on Monday night, they take on the New York Islanders as they hope to avoid 10 defeats in a row.

While some fans hope that the team will fire Hiller if the Maple Leafs lose again, that seems unlikely to be the case.

Jim Hiller Unlikely to Be Fired

Speaking to First Up 1050, NHL insider Darren Dreger said that the Maple Leafs are unlikely to fire Hiller as the team’s front office wants to let him have the chance to coach a fully healthy roster when Kirill Marchenko returns before casting him off after 25 bad games.

“Maple Leafs GM John Chayka and Leafs higher-ups are unlikely to make a coaching change after giving Jim Hiller a vote of confidence just last week, unless the losses continue to pile up to a point where they have no choice, per @DarrenDreger. Chayka feels Hiller deserves the opportunity to coach a ‘fully healthy roster’ (with Marchenko playing games), and 25 games isn’t enough to pull the plug after the process that went into hiring him. ‘If they went through that process and obviously deemed Jim Hiller to be the right coach at the time, I just don’t think 25 games is enough to pull the pin.'”

Maple Leafs Underdogs Against Islanders

The Maple Leafs are hoping they can avoid 10 straight losses on Monday against the Islanders, but the oddsmakers aren’t bullish on them, as the Maple Leafs are the underdogs to lose this game, their 10th straight defeat.

If that happens, then Maple Leafs fans might bring pitchforks outside of Scotiabank Arena with signs demanding that the team fire Hiller. But it seems like Chayka and Co. don’t want to fire him at this point for whatever reason.

So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the Maple Leafs tonight, because another ugly loss could make things really bad, but Hiller still seems unlikely to be let go.