The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to deal with injury issues throughout the lineup. This time, it’s Jack Roslovic who’ll be out of the lineup on Monday night against the New York Islanders.

That situation creates a unique debut opportunity for one Maple Leafs newcomer.

That newcomer is Aatu Raty.

Toronto acquired the Finnish center earlier this season from the Vancouver Canucks in a cap-clearing move. The Canucks were ready to move on from the once-promising prospect, while giving him a fresh start with the Leafs.

Raty went down to the AHL to play with the Marlies, where he scored one goal and six points in 12 games.

Make no mistake, Raty is not a scoring machine. If anything, he’s a decent two-way center who can take tough faceoffs and play with some defensive responsibility. He’s a sort of David Kampf 2.0.

That said, the Maple Leafs are pretty thin down the middle. They have Nick Paul manning the second line now, with Teddy Blueger handling the bulk of the bottom-six shifts.

Raty figures to take up the fourth-line center spot, potentially giving the Leafs a little more jump on the last forward unit.

Of course, Maple Leafs fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Raty does not come as a savior. If anything, this could be the beginning of the experimentation that comes with teams entering rebuilds.

Aatu Raty Could Become a Fixture for Maple Leafs in Rebuild Era

One of the characteristics of rebuilding teams is trying to find guys who need a second chance. If they pan out, they can reap the rewards of a successful experiment.

If they don’t, well, the team doesn’t lose much anyway.

That’s likely where this is going with Raty. If he works out for the Maple Leafs, he could become a very reliable and cost-effective forward, much like Kampf once was. Even if Raty doesn’t score, the Leafs will be looking for guys who can play late in games and not cough up the puck the way William Nylander did.

That’s likely what the Maple Leafs are looking at here.