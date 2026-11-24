In an effort to try to get goalie Sergei Bobrovsky back up to par, the Toronto Maple Leafs have laid out a plan for their goaltender.

Bobrovsky has been one of the worst goalies in the NHL this season. On Monday, the Maple Leafs are sitting him for the third straight game as they battle the New York Islanders, and it’s possible he won’t play in the team’s next two games, either.

Maple Leafs Announce Plan for Sergei Bobrovsky

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs plan a “non-game reset” with Bobrovsky, meaning he may not dress this weekend against the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Anthony Stolarz makes third-straight start for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are trying a ‘non-game reset’ with Sergei Bobrovsky. Their next action is Friday/Saturday (Boston/Pittsburgh) and it is possible Stolarz and Artur Akhtyamov split those games, depending on how everyone feels.”

Maple Leafs Have a Big Problem in Net

There is no question that the Maple Leafs have a big problem in net right now.

Bobrovsky is in the first year of a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs, and the early results have been an absolute disaster.

There is still time for Bobrovsky to turn things around, and he could very well bounce back next season for the team. But this year looks like a write-off at this point, especially with the new plan to not even dress him for the foreseeable future.

The fact that the team is not even going to dress him for the next two games is not a good sign at all, as the Maple Leafs clearly aren’t thrilled with his early play this season, and why would they be? After all, Toronto gave Bobrovsky a huge contract to be their starting goalie, but he has been nothing but a major disappointment so far.

Hopefully, for Toronto’s sake, Stolarz can really take over the reins as the team’s No. 1 goalie for the near future, as the team needs someone to cement their spot as the Maple Leafs’ top goalie option with Bobrovsky truly struggling so much this season.