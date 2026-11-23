The Toronto Maple Leafs revealed their decision about goalie Sergei Bobrovsky ahead of their game on Monday against the New York Islanders.

Bobrovsky, who has been one of the league’s worst goalies statistically this season, has not played in the team’s last two games: a shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings and a brutal defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

On Monday against the Islanders, he won’t play again.

Anthony Stolarz Gets Start Against the Islanders

The Maple Leafs will put Anthony Stolarz in the crease for the third straight game on Monday when they battle the Islanders, with Bobrovsky once again serving as the team’s backup.

In addition, veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman Larsson will play again after being a healthy scratch for the team’s game on Saturday against Columbus.

“Jim Hiller confirms that Anthony Stolarz will start tonight. Oliver Ekman-Larsson will also draw back in,” wrote Maple Leafs reporter David Alter on X.

Sergei Bobrovsky Has Been Terrible for Toronto

The Maple Leafs signed Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million deal during the offseason, hoping that the veteran defenseman would help solidify the team in net and help them get back to the playoffs after missing them last season for the first time in a decade.

However, Bobrovsky has been absolutely terrible for Toronto this season, and there is no reason to think that, at age 38, he is going to work his way out of his season-long slump despite his pedigree as a 2x Stanley Cup champion and 2x Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goaltender.

It just feels like Bobrovsky is what he is at this point, and that the Maple Leafs signed him to a bad contract, one that they cannot buy out for any sort of cap relief, as he is over 35.

At this point, the team can only pray that he can rebound and bounce back to be at least a league-average goalie for the rest of the year. If that doesn’t happen, then they are going to be in serious trouble with a bad goalie on a horrible contract for two more years.