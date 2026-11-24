Toronto Maple Leafs rookie forward Gavin McKenna joined an exclusive list of players in the team’s big win on Monday night.

McKenna scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 4-2 to snap the team’s nasty nine-game losing skid and potentially save head coach Jim Hiller’s job.

Not only that, but McKenna made some team history with his GWG.

Gavin McKenna Joins Elite List of Maple Leafs Teenagers

With his second game-winning goal of the season, McKenna became just the third Maple Leafs player who was 18 years of age to have more than one game-winning goal, joining Jack Hamilton and Ted Kennedy.

Per NHL PR:

“Gavin McKenna became the third 18-year-old in Maple Leafs history to record multiple game-winning goals. He joined Jack Hamilton (4) and Ted Kennedy (2).”

Gavin McKenna’s Rookie Season for Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs picked McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in all 26 games for the team this season, scoring 7 goals and 8 assists for 15 points.

While McKenna has not come out of the gates as strongly as some Maple Leafs fans would have hoped since he was the top overall pick, it’s still been a solid rookie season for him overall, and he has a lot of time left to improve on his scoring totals and get back into the Calder Trophy race as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has been criticized at many points during the season for his deployment of McKenna, as many of the team’s fans and the media covering the team do not think that he has been deployed optimally. But he still has quite a bit of success for Toronto despite the inconsistent ice time that he has had for the Maple Leafs this season and considering how many different lines he’s bounced around.

Now that the Maple Leafs’ losing skid is over, the team will try to stay in the win column and build a mini win streak against the Boston Bruins when they play on Friday.