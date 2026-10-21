Easton Cowan Just Checked Another Box With the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday, October 19, by defeating the San Jose Sharks 3-1.

The following day, the Toronto franchise traveled to Columbus to face the Blue Jackets, and what they showed got fans excited.

Before the end of the second period, the Maple Leafs led 5-1, with several players standing out, including Auston Matthews (goal and assist) and Jakob Roslovic and William Nylander. However, Easton Cowan stole the spotlight, as he accomplished something for the first time since beginning his professional career with the Maple Leafs.

Easton Cowan Scores First Shorthanded Goal of His Maple Leafs Career

With Toronto leading 3-1, Cowan scored his first shorthanded goal, giving the Canadian franchise a three-goal lead.

For context, a shorthanded goal is scored by a team with fewer players on the ice because of a penalty, meaning they are on the penalty kill. This happens when the opposing team has a numerical advantage on the power play, whether due to a minor penalty or a double minor. Despite this disadvantage, the shorthanded team defends and scores.

Kudos to Cowan, who continues to prove that he is an important piece of the team despite his young age.

Last season, Cowan made 66 appearances for the Maple Leafs, scoring 11 goals and recording 18 assists for a total of 29 points. However, his biggest achievement last season came with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, where he won the Calder Cup.

This season, despite a few pointless nights, Cowan has already scored against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche and recorded assists against the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders. In this game against the Blue Jackets alone, as this article is written and the second period nears its end, Cowan already has one goal and two assists, giving him a three-point night so far.

The Mount Bridge, Ontario native enters the second year of his three-year, $2.67 million deal, with a $900,000 cap hit. In 2028, he will become a restricted free agent (RFA) at 23.