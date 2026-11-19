Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller explained why winger William Nylander was dropped down to the team’s third line.

The Maple Leafs have lost seven games in a row, and Nylander has gone without a point in the team’s last five games in a row. With the team needing to make some changes to kickstart its lineup, Hiller has dropped Nylander down to the team’s third line ahead of Toronto’s game against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Jim Hiller Explains William Nylander’s Lineup Demotion

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Maple Leafs’ game against the Kings, coach Hiller explained why he dropped Nylander to the team’s third line.

“Well, I think we’ve talked about it. That middle-six group hasn’t found a lot of chemistry for whatever reason. So, it’s just a chance to play with different players and see if that sparks something,” Hiller said.

“(I hope to see) what I always see from Willy. Just skating, handling the puck, taking people on. Being a threat offensively. That’s what we’re looking for.”

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William Nylander Reacts to Demotion

Nylander also spoke to reporters and shared his reaction to the demotion to the team’s third line, taking it in stride.

“I think it’ll be good to get a new look, but I mean, you know what happens in the games; stuff changes and stuff, too. So, you just want to get off to a good start and go from there,” Nylander said.

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Thursday’s game against the Kings is essentially a must-win game for the Maple Leafs, who desperately need to stop the bleeding. Losing seven games in a row is bad enough, but losing eight is even worse, so this team really needs to have a good showing and beat the Kings, who are Hiller’s old team, and the Columbus Blue Jackets in the team’s next game, or else they could be in serious trouble, as the team’s schedule only continues to get tougher from here on out.

There’s still time left in the season to turn things around, but it has to start now for the Maple Leafs.