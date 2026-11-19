The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a radical change with winger William Nylander, dropping him down to the team’s third line in practice.

Nylander has been a staple of the Maple Leafs’ top-six forward unit for years, but after a rough patch of games and the Maple Leafs’ current seven-game losing skid, we knew changes were coming.

Now, it looks like Nylander is being punished for his poor play.

William Nylander on Maple Leafs’ Third Line in Practice

The Maple Leafs take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight, and it looks like there will be a major lineup change.

According to Maple Leafs reporter David Alter, Nylander was seen practising on the team’s third line on Thursday with Dakota Joshua and Ryan Tverbeg.

Here was Toronto’s full lineup in practice on Thursday morning ahead of the game.

“Leafs lines during morning skate Nov. 19/26

Cowan-Matthews-Roslovic

Paul-Tavares-McKenna

Joshua-Tverberg-Nylander

Duhaime-Blueger-MacEwen

Extra: Brisson

McCabe-Raddysh

Rielly-Tanev

OEL-Stecher

Mermis-Blankenburg

Stolarz

Bobrovsky”

Based on Alter’s observations at practice, it looks like Anthony Stolarz will get the start for Toronto tonight against Los Angeles, which makes sense given how badly Sergei Bobrovsky played against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, when he allowed six goals against the Blackhawks.

But Nylander being moved down to the third line looks like the biggest change for Toronto.

William Nylander Is Struggling Badly

Despite being Toronto’s second-highest-paid player this season at an $11.5 million cap hit, Nylander has been really struggling for the Maple Leafs.

Nylander has not scored a point in the last five games, which were all losses for Toronto.

While Nylander’s numbers for the season are still strong as a whole, with 11 goals and 22 points in 23 games, he has been invisible as of late during the Maple Leafs’ recent losing skid, and the team is going to struggle to win games when their second-highest-paid player isn’t showing up.

For the Maple Leafs, the hope is that dropping Nylander down to the team’s third line and presumably cutting down his playing time will kickstart him into a second gear, as head coach Jim Hiller is desperate to do anything at this point.