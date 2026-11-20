The Toronto Maple Leafs season has gotten to be so bad that fans and the media are calling for Jim Hiller’s head. Given the way things are going, is there any other choice?

The weakest link in the chain is the first to go. And in this case, it’s Hiller.

Even if GM John Chayka was willing to bite the bullet, nonetheless, what would firing Hiller solve?

Really, canning the current Maple Leafs’ bench boss after 23 games would solve absolutely nothing. The biggest reason behind that assessment is that there isn’t anyone to take over. The move would make sense if there was a Bruce Cassidy waiting in the wings, ready to come in and right the ship.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anyone there who could step in. There isn’t any coach, potentially beyond veterans like Bruce Boudreau or John Tortorella, who could actually come in and provide any sort of path forward.

Let’s get real for a moment: Even if a veteran coach like Boudreau or Torts were willing to come out of retirement, would that be enough to solve anything?

While there may be a short-lived new-coach bump, the Maple Leafs’ problems go much deeper than just coaching or a voice behind the bench.

Maple Leafs Need to Do Much More Than Just Change the Coaching Staff

The Maple Leafs need to do much more than just change the head coach or even the entire coaching staff. The on-ice product reflects many significant gaps.

Yes, the top line has been fantastic. The Auston Matthews-Jack Roslovic-Easton Cowan line has looked good. So has the fourth line.

Morgan Rielly has played better than he has in a while, and Chris Tanev has held up all right thus far.

The problem lies in the rest of the defense corps, the middle-six forward group, and especially in the crease. Sergei Bobrovsky has been a massive disappointment, with the lack of depth scoring really catching up to the team.

Then, there are the mental mistakes that have sunk the team more than once. It’s that combination of factors that has put the Maple Leafs in a tough spot. Unless something significantly changes, there might be no saving this season without some tough love.

Toronto Needs to Do Something to Save Gavin McKenna

The other questionable situation surrounding Jim Hiller has been his handling of top prospect Gavin McKenna. There have been more than a few head-scratching moves, like leaving McKenna on the bench far longer than expected. There were a couple of benchings that haven’t really made sense.

Then, there’s the entire ice time situation. Hiller has kept McKenna on third-line duty for most of the season. The Maple Leafs head coach also took McKenna off the top power play unit when John Tavares returned from injury.

The latter decision ranks as the most questionable one, considering just how well McKenna had been playing with the man advantage.

When looking at all of those issues, there is a solid business case for moving on from Hiller. The situation, however, will necessitate that Chayka accept he made a mistake and do his best to correct it.

If he is the businessman that some say he is, he should know that there are times when there is no other choice but to cut losses and move on.