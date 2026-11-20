The Toronto Maple Leafs have just extended their losing streak and made things even worse.

Despite salvaging a point before losing in a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, November 19, they suffered another defeat, extending their losing streak to eight games.

The team, coached by Jim Hiller, built a 3-0 lead but couldn’t hold on, eventually falling 4-3. Following the game, Daily Faceoff’s Zack Phillips delivered a scathing assessment of the Maple Leafs on the “After Dark” podcast.

Among other things, Phillips said it doesn’t get any more pathetic than this.

Phillips Calls Maple Leafs’ Collapse ‘Comical’ After Eighth Straight Loss

Phillips said, “We’re at the point where it’s just comical.”

“This hockey team has lost eight straight games. They finally pick up their first point since Halloween, and it’s November 19. They blew a 3-0 lead against the f—— LA Kings without Artemi Panarin.”

“It’s hard to be more pathetic than this.”

“There’s a minute and 25 seconds left, the game is tied 3-3, and Jim Hiller has the fourth line on the ice. William Nylander is on the first line. Matthews, who’s by far your best player on the ice tonight, gets injured in 3-on-3 overtime.”

“The one positive you had this season is just gone. Injured.”

“It’s been two seasons of bad hockey from Auston Matthews, and you’re sitting there thinking, man, are we ever going to get the value back on this guy? If this thing goes to sh-t, are we going to be able to get any value for Auston Matthews? And then it’s 3-on-3 overtime, and he’s hurt.”

“I’m not laughing at Matthews. It’s just, how do you watch any of this as a Leafs fan and convince yourself that things are normal?”

“You start the first six minutes of the third period without a shot on goal. You’re tied 3-3. You blew a 3-0 lead at home, you’ve lost seven straight, and you don’t get a shot on goal for the first six minutes of the third period.”

“I just… part of me wants to be mad at this team, and then I’m like, why?”

“Rogers doesn’t give a f—. The president (Keith Pelley) doesn’t give a f—. The best players on this team don’t give a f—.”

The Maple Leafs play the Columbus Blue Jackets next on Saturday, November 21, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Pacific Time (8 p.m. Eastern Time).