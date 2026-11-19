Tuesday night’s loss to the Chicago Blackhawks had to be, arguably, the worst defeat of the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

And coming off an 0-6-0 homestand, there was some justifiable backlash facing the team. The backlash, however, wasn’t necessarily coming from fans. It was coming from Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley.

According to insider David Pagnotta, Pelley traveled with the team to Chicago. After the game, Pelley went down to the locker room to meet with “key personnel.”

“Keith Pelley was in Chicago, traveled for that game against the Blackhawks. He was down in the room after the game, and my understanding he had some conversations with some individuals within that club, and he was not very happy to have lost the seventh game.”

Indeed, there was no reason for Pelley to be giddy about the way the 6-3 loss to the Blackhawks had turned out. His presence in Chicago was to discuss the path forward and see what the team had to say about the situation.

“He was down below in the dressing rooms. I don’t know if that veered off and had separate conversations after the fact. But I do know that he did speak with some key personnel on that team after the game. What it leads to, we will have to wait and see.”

Pagnotta touched on the calls to fire Jim Hiller at this point. However, it seems that firing a coach after 20-some-odd games may be unusual. But then again, the Maple Leafs are in full-blown panic mode at this juncture of the season.

Could Keith Pelley’s Visit Have Something to Do With Sergei Bobrovsky?

In an earlier piece here on Heavy, the potential departure of Sergei Bobrovsky from the Maple Leafs and back to Russia came up as part of an unconfirmed report.

Now, tying up some loose ends, it seems like interesting timing, particularly when taking Pagnotta’s comments into account.

It’s unclear when Bobrosvky’s purported comments came to light. It would certainly be interesting, nonetheless, to see “Bob” question his permanence in Toronto after a conversation with Pelley.

Again, there is no confirmation of anything that has been reported at this point. But one has to think that the timing of this entire situation seems truly interesting.

Perhaps something said after the game against the Blackhawks might have tipped the scales and led to the possibility of a major change happening.

Maple Leafs May Not Move on From Jim Hiller Just Yet

The other thing that Pagnotta discussed was the possibility of firing Jim Hiller. As it stands, it seems way too premature for the Maple Leafs to dump Hiller. Given the way the season is going, there may be no other choice.

Yes, there have been calls to trade players like William Nylander, for example, but such a trade may not be quite so easy at this juncture.

So, the situation may seem that Hiller could be the easiest target to throw under the bus. The problem, nevertheless, is that a natural replacement may not be readily available. Perhaps that’s the only thing keeping the Maple Leafs from canning Hiller.

It’s worth keeping in mind that if the Maple Leafs could find a good replacement for Hiller soon, a change may not be long in coming.-