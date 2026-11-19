There really isn’t much the Toronto Maple Leafs can do about Sergei Bobrovsky at this point.

The horrendous outing in Chicago on Tuesday night was just another example of how badly “Bob” has struggled this season.

But there may just be a way out of Toronto for “Bob.”

Before proceeding, please note that this is an unconfirmed rumor. As such, there is no credible evidence at this point that it might just be true.

However, if there’s anything fans and pundits have learned over the years, it’s that things have a way of getting out, especially when they’re bad.

So, an unconfirmed rumor has circulated that the bad situation in Toronto has gotten to Sergei Bobrovsky. It’s gotten so bad that he’s thinking about leaving North America altogether and heading back to Russia.

If true, this has got to be one of the biggest bombshells in recent Maple Leafs history. Bob has just come on board. And after Tuesday night’s disastrous outing against the Blackhawks, it wouldn’t be surprising if he wasn’t at least thinking about such a move.

Again, there is no substantial backing to this claim. But one has to wonder if it isn’t something like the Matvei Michkov situation in Philadelphia.

Sergei Bobrovsky Rumor May Parallel Michkov Situation

A couple of weeks ago, the internet blew up after insider Kevin Weekes reported that Flyers star Matvei Michkov wanted out of Philly.

Almost immediately, all the parties involved denied the chatter. That situation left Weekes hanging in the balance. But as Elliotte Friedman later discussed, Michkov himself, or someone close to him, made the remarks following a frustrating game.

That situation came to within earshot of the source who revealed the comments to Weekes.

Could that be the same situation unfolding in Toronto? Could Sergei Bobrovsky be so frustrated at this point that he said the quiet part out loud?

If such a situation were actually on the table, there would be several ramifications to consider.

What Would Happen If Bob Bolted for Russia?

All right, so let’s assume for a minute that Sergei Bobrovsky quits the team and heads back to Russia.

The immediate aftermath of that situation would leave the Maple Leafs out to dry. Toronto would immediately turn to Anthony Stolarz as the starter, potentially calling up Artur Akhtyamov to share the load with oft-injured Stolarz.

That situation would also immediately leave Toronto in a situation where they would have to find another goalie to provide insurance.

But before they could do that, there would be one other thing to consider: What would happen with Sergei Bobrovsky’s contract? It’s worth noting that his three-year, $21 million deal would still be on the books.

Now, depending on how things play out, the Maple Leafs could move to terminate his contract. If Bob just up and quits, the organization could argue a breach of contract and not pay him.

Perhaps the two sides might agree on a mutual termination and let that be that.

The latter may not be feasible as Bobrovsky would be leaving a lot of money on the table. Perhaps the path forward might be similar to the Ilya Kovalchuk situation. If Bobrovsky suddenly retires like Kovalchuk did, the Leafs would be on the hook for a cap recapture penalty.

That’s why, if this rumor turns out to be true, it would force the Maple Leafs to handle it with great care in order to avoid a disastrous cap situation like the New Jersey Devils faced with Kovalchuk.