Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau delivered an honest verdict on the Maple Leafs‘ season. Boudreau did not mince words when explaining why Toronto is struggling and feels that their season is already in doubt.

Leafs Nation is definitely concerned after seven straight losses. Six of Toronto’s losses came during the team’s homestand, which should not happen. The Leafs’ latest loss came in Chicago, where they fell 6-3 to the Blackhawks.

Toronto’s depth has been a concern, particularly with several players going down with injuries. Among the players on the IR is Kirill Marchenko, who is relied on to score and produce points.

Boudreau pointed to the lack of depth and Sergei Bobrovsky’s age as two real causes for concern.

Ex-NHL Coach Bruce Boudreau Delivers Honest Verdict on the Maple Leafs’ Season

Bruce Boudreau did not hold back when sharing his opinion on the Maple Leafs’ latest performances.

Boudreau acknowledged the Leafs’ lackluster performances and a patten he has noticed. He called out the team for their performance, particularly when they had a favorable matchup.

“If you’re from Toronto, you’re hoping this is about as rock bottom as it gets. But oh my God, watching that Chicago [Blackhawks] game,” Boudreau told Edmonton Sports Talk’s The Nielson Show.

He continued:

“When [the Maple Leafs] lose their six games at home against six of the best teams in the NHL, I’m saying okay, I’ll give it to them. Nobody likes it, six games at home is a record loss for the Leafs. But then you go into Chicago and you play a good first period. Bedard gets hurt and you still can’t muster up the energy in the third period to have any push back. I’m saying that’s pretty awful. And boy, if you were in Toronto, have they been getting the heat on that,” Boudreau said.

Boudreau Delivers Blunt Take on Leafs’ Poor Performances

Boudreau also delivered a blunt take on the Leafs’ poor performances. He feels that the team is making a mistake by relying too much on Jack Roslovic.

“When you’ve got Roslovic, who’s playing well, on the first line, but you know how he tails off as the season goes on. But [he’s] the guy that [Jim Hiller] is relying on and he’s done the same thing to five teams. That’s the way I look at it,” Boudreau said during his appearance on The Nielson Show.

The former NHL coach also pointed to Sergei Bobrovsky‘s decline as a starting goaltender.

“Obviously, Bobrovsky is playing. Well, you guys have had goalie problems in the past, but I tell you what, he can’t stop a beach ball. And the way I was looking at it in Chicago, he’s not tracking the puck because you don’t see it in the NHL where shots beat you. The goalies are just too good. And he’s getting beat on the glove side, on the blocker side, up high,” Boudreau said.

He added: “He’s not a 25-year-old that’s bouncing back. He’s a 38-year-old and it makes it an awful lot tougher.”