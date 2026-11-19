Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has been given a D+ grade in his first season as the team’s coach by an NHL insider.

The Maple Leafs have lost seven straight games, dropping to 8-13-2 on the season, with Hiller getting quite a bit of flak for his questionable coaching tactics.

Jim Hiller Given D+ for Coaching Maple Leafs

Per The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel, Hiller has been given a D+ as his grade for his first season coaching the Maple Leafs.

“While it’s hard to fault Hiller for (Sergei) Bobrovsky’s porous goaltending (aside from the total resistance to pulling him), ultimately the head coach has to bear plenty of blame for where things stand at the moment,” Siegel wrote.

In addition to Hiller getting a poor grade, so did Maple Leafs GM John Chayka, whom Siegel graded as a D for his work in his first season as Toronto’s general manager.

“A few bets — (Jack) Roslovic, (Zack) MacEwen, (Kirill) Marchenko (sort of) — have worked. The big moves that were made to turn things around quickly haven’t worked nearly well enough,” Siegel wrote.

Sergei Bobrovsky Given F Grade

While Hiller getting a D+ and Chayka getting a D were bad enough, Siegel went so far as to give goalie Sergei Bobrovsky an F, as he has been one of, if not the worst, goalies in the NHL so far this season, and he got picked apart in Siegel’s analysis of his work to date.

“Chayka signed Bobrovsky to stabilize the Leafs’ crease. It’s been the opposite of that. Costly for all kinds of reasons, including the $7 million cap hit for this season and two more after that,” Siegel wrote.

With a bad goalie, a GM making questionable moves, and a coach who seems on the hot seat just 23 games into his first season with the team, it’s no surprise that the Maple Leafs have struggled as much as they have.

On Thursday, Toronto takes on the Los Angeles Kings at home, and they better win this game, as dropping eight straight could lead to some serious changes for the Maple Leafs.