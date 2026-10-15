Former Maple Leafs Coach Suddenly Departing The NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made numerous personnel changes in recent years, notably over this past summer when the entire coaching staff was overhauled.

There are also plenty of former Maple Leafs assistant coaches working with various new clubs this season, including D.J. Smith, Derek Lalonde, and Spencer Carbery.

Another former Maple Leafs assistant coach, Dave Hakstol, is currently with the Colorado Avalanche, but not for much longer.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant Coach Dave Hakstol Is Leaving The NHL

Former Maple Leafs assistant coach Dave Hakstol, who was with the club from 2019 to 2021, is departing the NHL following Wednesday’s contest against the Dallas Stars to accept the position of interim head coach of Arizona State University’s hockey program, which is currently embroiled in controversy following the shocking turn of events with Matthew Mayich.

Per a report from Brad Elliott Schlossman of The Grand Forks Herald, Hakstol will be in Arizona as early as Thursday.

He began:

“Dave Hakstol is expected to coach his final game with the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Then, the Avs’ assistant coach will be on to his next job: head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State has tabbed the former UND captain and head coach to take over for Greg Powers, who has been on paid administrative leave for two weeks as the school probes a workout that left defenseman Matthew Mayich on life support.

Multiple sources said the deal will be official soon after tonight’s Avalanche-Stars game. An official announcement is expected within the next 20 hours.”

Schlossman continued by saying the Avalanche granted the program permission to interview Hakstol.

“Hakstol is expected to meet the Sun Devils in Lowell, Mass., on Thursday, where Arizona State will play a two-game series against UMass Lowell. The Avalanche gave Arizona State and Hakstol permission to negotiate earlier this week. According to multiple sources, Hakstol has already begun working on adding an assistant coach as soon as possible.”

Dave Hakstol Served As An Assistant With The Maple Leafs

Hakstol began coaching after a five-year minor league playing career, eventually taking over at North Dakota and leading the program to seven Frozen Four appearances in 11 seasons.

He moved to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015, later served with the Maple Leafs, and became the first head coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken, guiding them to their first playoff berth and earning a Jack Adams Award finalist nod in 2023 before joining the Colorado Avalanche as an assistant in 2025.