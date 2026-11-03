Former Maple Leafs Defenseman Back In The NHL With PTO

An NHL defenseman who spent a brief portion of his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs is getting a chance to extend his professional career.

Former Maple Leafs defenseman Ben Hutton has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the New York Islanders, as announced on Monday.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Defenseman Ben Hutton Back In The NHL With A Professional Tryout Agreement

The New York Islanders announced on Monday that they signed former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ben Hutton, who was released from the Ottawa Senators earlier this fall, to a professional tryout agreement.

Ben Hutton Spent A Brief Portion Of His Career With The Maple Leafs

Hutton was taken by the Vancouver Canucks with the 147th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and would eventually make the leap to the NHL in 2015 and recorded 25 points in 75 games, earning the Babe Pratt Trophy as Vancouver’s top defenseman. He later helped Canada win gold at the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Hutton remained with Vancouver through 2018-19, appearing in 276 games before becoming a free agent. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Kings in September 2019 and registered 16 points in 65 games.

On Jan. 15, 2021, Hutton joined the Anaheim Ducks and played 34 games before being traded to the Maple Leafs for a fifth-round pick at the Trade Deadline. He later signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in October 2021, reached 100 career NHL points in March 2022, and signed a two-year extension.

Hutton was part of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship and signed another two-year extension in December 2023. In 2025-26, he recorded six goals and 15 points in 53 games, his highest goal total since 2018-19.

In September 2026, Hutton signed a professional tryout agreement with Toronto’s divisional rival Ottawa Senators but was released during the Senators’ final roster cuts in late September.

In 575 career NHL games, Hutton has scored 30 goals with 109 assists; he also has an assist in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.