Former Leafs Starter James Reimer Pulled In Nightmare Rangers Debut

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer performed well enough during his professional tryout with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers, who signed him to a contract for the remainder of the season.

Reimer joins a Rangers club in need of goaltending depth after the season-ending injury to Igor Shesterkin and the injury to backup Joonas Korpisalo, and it was decided by head coach Mike Sullivan that he’d get his first start on Broadway on Monday against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

However, it was anything but the kind of debut Reimer wanted to have with his new team, as his night was over after 20 minutes.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Starter James Reimer Pulled After Nightmare Debut With Rangers

Reimer was given the start on Monday night by Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan, but his debut with New York was anything but ideal.

Reimer was victimized on each of the first two shots that he faced against the visiting Los Angeles Kings, eventually allowing three goals on nine shots before being replaced for the second period by Dylan Garand.

Taylor Ward and Brandt Clarke each scored to get the scoring started for the Kings, who later added a late third-period goal from veteran captain Drew Doughty to make it 3-1 for Los Angeles after Rangers captain J.T. Miller had cut the deficit to one.

James Reimer Recently Pitched A Shutout For The Hartford Wolf Pack

Reimer, who got his NHL career started with the Maple Leafs, recently became the oldest goaltender in nearly 20 years to pitch a shutout in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Reimer had envisioned a return to the Maple Leafs when he signed a professional tryout agreement with the club last fall, but he was ultimately told that he didn’t make the cut; he then signed with the divisional rival Ottawa Senators for the remainder of the campaign.

So far in his NHL career, Reimer has gone 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and 32 shutouts.