Toronto Maple Leafs Make Surprising Gavin McKenna Decision Before Vegas Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs are shaking up their lines ahead of their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Toronto is coming off a thrilling comeback overtime win over the Nashville Predators and are now on the road to play Vegas on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has shaken up the lines and dropped McKenna, the 2026 first overall pick in the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs Make Gavin McKenna Decision

Toronto held a morning skate before its game against the Golden Knights on Thursday, and the lines were shaken up.

The Maple Leafs second line of McKenna, John Tavares, and William Nylander has struggled, so Hiller dropped the first overall pick to the third line and promoted Easton Cowan.

Toronto’s lines were as follows, according to beat writer David Alter of The Hockey News.

Marchenko-Matthews-Roslovic

Cowan-Tavares-Nylander

McKenna-Paul-Sissons

Duhaime-Blueger-Groulx

Extra: McEwen

McCabe-Tanev

Rielly-Raddysh

OEL-Stecher

Extra: Blankenburg

McKenna had a goal and an assist in his last game, but Hiller obviously wants to get a different look with the second line. If the Maple Leafs are going to have success this season, they will need the second line to have more offense, and perhaps Cowan can provide that.

As for McKenna, he’s still adjusting to the NHL and the pro game. He is a bit undersized right now, but the skill and talent are there.

McKenna Glad to Get ‘Monkey off Back’

McKenna had plenty of hype as the first overall pick, and the winger went pointless in his first three games.

Yet, he did finally score in his fourth NHL game, which was a major relief for McKenna.

“It’s a big monkey off the back,” McKenna said. “That one felt good. Yeah, that’s a goal I’ll remember forever.”

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, meanwhile, was glad to see McKenna get his first goal and point out of the way quickly.

“When you go a few games and you haven’t found the scoresheet, it’s tough,” Matthews said. “It can weigh on you. But at the same time, keep sticking with it. Obviously he found it tonight. And I think he’s going to go on a tear here now because that weight’s kind of lifted off your shoulders, and you just kind of focus and go play.”

Toronto is off to a 2-2-0 start.