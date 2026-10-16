Gavin McKenna Favored to Win Calder Trophy as Top NHL Rookie

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie forward Gavin McKenna is the betting favorite to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

McKenna, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in June, was always expected to be among the favorites to win the NHL ROTY award this season, and after the first eight games of his big-league career, nothing has changed.

Gavin McKenna Favored to Win NHL Calder Memorial Trophy

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, McKenna is a +240 betting favorite to win the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie.

That puts him far and away as the clear betting favorite to win the award, with Porter Martone of the Philadelphia Flyers next up at +450 odds.

Through eight games this season, McKenna has scored two goals and five points, which has him tied for second in the NHL rookie scoring race, just one point behind Anton Frondell of the Chicago Blackhawks.

There are still 74 games left in the regular season for the Maple Leafs, but if the 18-year-old McKenna can keep up this pace, there is no doubt he’ll be among the finalists to win the Calder Trophy when it’s all said and done.

Gavin McKenna Benched by Maple Leafs Head Coach Jim Hiller

As well as McKenna has played so far this season, it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses, as Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller benched him for the third period and overtime of the team’s 5-4 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, October 15.

It was a controversial decision by Hiller, who was criticized by fans and analysts for his decision to bench the No. 1 overall pick. According to Hiller, he forgot about McKenna on the bench, and by the time he remembered to put him back on the ice, it was too late.

No one in Toronto is really buying Hiller’s excuse, as most believe he is covering up for something else, but either way, it was a bad look for Toronto’s head coach to bench the most talented 18-year-old in the NHL, the player whom the sportsbooks believe will be the Calder winner.