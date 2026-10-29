Gavin McKenna Makes Maple Leafs History Against Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna had a historic night for the team in their 5-4 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

Though the Maple Leafs lost the game, McKenna scored two goals in it, making Maple Leafs history in the process.

Gavin McKenna’s 2 Goals Make Maple Leafs History

Per NHL PR, McKenna’s two goals against the Kraken made him the youngest Maple Leafs player in over 80 years to have a multi-goal game.

McKenna also shared the following team records with his excellent game, per the NHL:

Gavin McKenna scored his fourth career goal and became the sixth 18-year-old with as many for Toronto in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68), and first since Luke Richardson (4 in 1987-88).

Gavin McKenna became the third different 18-year-old Maple Leafs player to score multiple goals in a game in the past 80 years, following Vincent Damphousse (2 on Nov. 15, 1986) and Wendel Clark (2 on Oct. 19 & Oct. 13, 1985).

Gavin McKenna (2-0—2) can become the second 18-year-old in Maple Leafs history to score a hat trick. He would join Jack Hamilton (Feb. 19, 1944 & Dec. 4, 1943).

Gavin McKenna (18 years, 312 days) became the youngest Maple Leafs player with a multi-goal game since Jack Hamilton on Feb. 19, 1944 (18 years, 262 days).

Gavin McKenna (15 GP) became the 11th teenager in Maple Leafs history to record 10 career points in 15 games or fewer. Only two others have done so in the past 40 years: Auston Matthews (6 GP in 2016-17) and Mitch Marner (12 GP in 2016-17).

Gavin McKenna (2-1—3) became the youngest Maple Leafs player to record a three-point game since Ted Kennedy had 2-1—3 on March 5, 1944 (18 years, 84 days).

Gavin McKenna’s Rookie Season for the Maple Leafs

McKenna was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, and so far, he has lived up to the expectations in his rookie season.

In 15 games, McKenna has scored five goals and 11 points for the team, and he seems to be getting more comfortable every time we see him play.

Although it’s still early, the Maple Leafs are hoping that McKenna can be the saviour who helps the franchise reach its ultimate goal, which is capturing the team’s first Stanley Cup since 1967.