Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Snipes Home 1st NHL Goal

For the first time since 2016, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the NHL Draft Lottery, and the rights to select with the first overall pick; they used the pick on Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna.

While McKenna had gone pointless in each of his first three NHL contests, that wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening against the Nashville Predators on home ice. Not only did he register his first assist, but in the second period, he picked up his first NHL goal.

Toronto Maple Leafs Rookie Gavin McKenna Scores His 1st NHL Goal Vs. Predators

In the second period of Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Nashville Predators, McKenna scored his first NHL goal, bringing the Maple Leafs, who had been trailing 4-2, back within a goal.

He beat Predators goaltender Juuse Saros from the face-off circle, and immediately pumped his fist in celebration.

Immediately, Maple Leafs fans began chiming in with their reactions.

“Everybody hating on this kid when he’s an elite passer, and has been creating chances. Huge first goal for the lad,” this fan said.

Another fan said, ” Such a great shot/play, just pounces on the puck and rips it top shelf asap. And ofc it’s Matthews getting the 🍎 on it, perfect for the new gen/current handoff.”

This fan said, “First NHL goal and it’s the kind of one-timer you only get once. McKenna snipes it home and suddenly the whole rink is his first night in the blue and white.”

Maple Leafs Forward Gavin McKenna Was Taken With The First Overall Pick

While McKenna had been experiencing a bit of a slump to start his NHL career, he said that he wasn’t wavering in his belief in himself.

“How hard it is. Like, you come in, you believe in yourself — and I still believe in myself. But, yeah, especially in the Toronto media, with putting up zero points in three games, I think you hear about it,” McKenna said. “So, maybe that’s my welcome to the NHL.”