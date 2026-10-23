New Injury Forces Maple Leafs Into Multiple Roster Moves

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still reveling in their dramatic 5-4 victory over the Original 6 rival New York Rangers at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday evening, which saw defenseman Troy Stecher net the game-winning goal late in regulation, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, the Leafs, who entered the game shorthanded, are even more so now, and have been forced to call up reinforcements from the American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

New Injuries Have Forced The Toronto Maple Leafs To Call Up Reinforcements From The Marlies

Because of a new injury to defenseman Nick Blankenburg, Toronto has announced that a pair of players have been called up from the AHL affiliate Marlies.

“D Cole McWard and D Dakota Mermis have been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL),” the club reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Leafs next play Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs Called Up A Pair Of Defensemen From The Marlies

Mermis played in the USHL before a brief stint at the University of Denver and a transition to the OHL. He signed with the Arizona Coyotes in 2015 and made his NHL debut in 2017. After later stops with the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild, Mermis signed with the Maple Leafs in 2024. He briefly landed with Utah after being claimed off waivers but was subsequently reclaimed by Toronto.

So far this year with the Marlies, he has an assist in seven games played.

Never drafted into the NHL, McWard signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2023 after playing at Ohio State, making his NHL debut shortly after signing. He spent most of his time in the AHL, helping the Abbotsford Canucks win the 2025 Calder Cup before joining the New York Islanders.

After one season with Bridgeport, McWard signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs in 2026. So far this year with the Marlies, he has three assists in five games.