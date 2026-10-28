Maple Leafs Injury Situation Takes Another Turn With Good and Bad News

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a disappointing loss to the suddenly surging Calgary Flames on Monday evening in what was their final ever appearance at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Not only did they lose the game, but they also lost scoring forward Kirill Marchenko to injury; he did not return, adding another complicated layer to the difficult injury situations that the club is already facing.

And on Wednesday, the team released their latest updates on several players who are unavailable, and the news is a mixed bag.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Announce Good And Bad Injury News

The Maple Leafs have revealed the latest regarding multiple injured players, and the news is a mixed bag.

To begin with, Marchenko has been confirmed to be designated as week to week with his injury, while defenseman Chris Tanev has been upgraded to day.

The Maple Leafs announced that forward Dakota Joshua has been called up from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, while the injuries to John Tavares, Nick Blankenburg, and Marshall Rifai all officially remain week to week.

Per TSN’s Mark Masters:

“Kirill Marchenko is being listed as week-to-week, Chris Tanev upgraded to day-to-day, Dakota Joshua has been recalled from AHL conditioning loan, John Tavares, Nick Blankenburg, Marshall Rifai remain listed as week-to-week,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that Tanev, who missed most of last season and has already missed several games this season, has returned to practice, and it likely won’t be long before he’s able to play again.

Kirill Marchenko Was Hurt During The Loss To The Flames

During the loss against the Flames, Marchenko collided with Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich and fell to the ice awkwardly, and did not return to the game.

Afterward, head coach Jim Hiller didn’t exactly inspire confidence about his condition.

“I don’t have the full update. He couldn’t come back and finish the game, so that’s never a good sign,” Hiller said afterward.

Since being acquired in a blockbuster move from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Marchenko has tallied six goals with eight assists, including a hat trick.