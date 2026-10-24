Former Maple Leafs Goalie James Reimer Reaches Milestone Nearly 20 Years in the Making

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender James Reimer isn’t ready to call it a career just yet, as he’s signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack, the American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers.

And thanks to a recent strong start, he’s set a record that hasn’t been seen in the AHL in nearly two decades.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Goaltender James Reimer Sets AHL Record Not Seen In Nearly Two Decades

Reimer put together a shutout over the Providence Bruins as part of the 2-0 win by the Wolf Pack, becoming the oldest AHL goaltender to pitch a shutout since Wade Flaherty in 2008.

Reimer also picked up his first shutout in the AHL since January of 2011 while with the Toronto Marlies.

“We were on our heels early and got some big saves from James, he really was the guy that kept us in it, really allowed us to battle through a couple periods of playing a way that we really don’t want to play,” said Wolf Pack coach Jay Leach afterward. “He was really the guy that allowed us to find our way.”

Liam Greentree, who scored as part of the win, said that he remembered growing up watching Reimer play for the Maple Leafs, noting that it’s a fun experience having him around.

“I remember watching him with the [Maple] Leafs when I was a kid,” Greentree said. “It’s pretty cool having him around, and he was unbelievable tonight. They obviously had a lot of shots and he had a shutout, He played the puck really well and was calm in net. He’s a good guy to have back there, makes you more confident to make plays. He was unreal for us tonight.”

James Reimer Is On An AHL Tryout

Reimer made his NHL debut with Toronto during the 2010-11 season and soon established himself as the Maple Leafs’ No. 1 goalie, earning Rookie of the Month honors and a three-year contract extension. Injuries and the emergence of Jonathan Bernier eventually relegated him to a backup role, though he reclaimed the starting job in 2015-16 before being dealt to San Jose at the trade deadline.

Reimer went on to play for Florida, Carolina, San Jose again, Detroit, Buffalo and Anaheim. After beginning the 2025-26 season without a contract and briefly returning to Toronto on a tryout, he signed with Ottawa in January 2026.

In his NHL career, he’s 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, with 32 shutouts.