Maple Leafs’ John Chayka’s Blunt Take on Sergei Bobrovsky’s Slow Start

As part of their major offseason roster overhaul, the Toronto Maple Leafs, now led by general manager John Chayka, signed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract after he won the Stanley Cup twice over seven years with the divisional rival Florida Panthers.

The move reunited Bobrovsky with former Panthers teammate Anthony Stolarz, who was the backup during Florida’s first successful Stanley Cup run of 2024.

But Bobrovsky, who has won the Vezina Trophy multiple times as the NHL’s best goalie, has had an inconsistent start to the season, causing some natural unrest amongst Maple Leafs fans.

But don’t include Chayka among the group of people who is worried about the veteran goaltender.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Defends Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky’s Inconsistent Start

According to general manager John Chayka, who signed Bobrovsky to a three-year, $21 million contract, the veteran goaltender is a historic slow starter, and there’s no cause for alarm.

“We were looking at it the other day. He’s historically a slow starter. I think this is his best start — if you look at some (data) adjustments in the last four to five years. You need to win points and you need to have a good start to the season,” Chayka said via Sportsnet. “But Sergei, we brought him in to be there when the pressure ramps up and we need a rock back there. So, he’s moving well.

He’s doing a lot of great things. It’s been great to have him in the locker room, around the guys. And his presence and his detail and his preparation and his approach to wins, approach to losses, it doesn’t really change. So, there’s a lot of really good things there.”

As far as what the club’s plan is on how to balance Bobrovsky’s workload along with Stolarz, they’re keeping their options open.

“Beginning with the end in mind a bit, and it’s a long season. Both Sergei and (Stolarz), you look over their careers, most goalies benefit from rest,” he said. “And so, we’re really confident in both goalies and have an affinity for Double A (Artur Akhtyamov) down with the Marlies and believe he’s a good option as well if needed. And so, we feel like we have a bit of a luxury to be thoughtful and look at all different options, and then ultimately try to win games. But have a bigger goal in mind, too, of keeping guys fresh and healthy and ready to play.”

Sergei Bobrovsky Is Playing In His First Season With The Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky, who started his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, later played several seasons for the Columbus Blue Jackets before signing a seven-year contract with the Panthers in 2019.

He led the Panthers to three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, losing to Vegas but defeating Edmonton in consecutive years.

As part of Florida’s 2023 and 2025 runs to the Stanley Cup Final, they defeated the Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Semifinal.