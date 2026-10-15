Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Completes Trade With Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already completed multiple changes in their front office, behind their bench, and on the ice since the arrival of new general manager John Chayka.

And now, Chayka has swung another trade, this time with a Western Conference opponent to acquire a recently-waived forward they clearly view as having lots of untapped potential.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Acquired Aatu Räty From The Vancouver Canucks

The Maple Leafs have acquired Aatu Räty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan.

Immediately, the reactions from Maple Leafs fans began pouring in.

One fan said, “The ppl saying get for free are not smart… he cleared waivers now that leafs got him you can send him up and down at free for I think next 30days…. Also clears another contract spot too add others if need be.”

Another fan said, “This GM doesn’t mess around let’s Make a deal it’s pretty wild stuff.”

“Good trade. Raty is far more likely to establish himself as an NHL player than Quillan is,” said another fan.

“Freeing up a contract spot as well. Another trade is coming soon guys 👀,” exclaimed another fan.

Aatu Räty Was Recently Waived By The Canucks

Räty emerged as one of Finland’s top prospects after making his Liiga debut at 16 and scoring in his first professional game. He entered the 2021 NHL Draft as a projected high pick, but his stock fell after a difficult season with Kärpät, where he had six points in 35 games.

The New York Islanders signed Räty in 2021, and he made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season, scoring his first goal against Florida. After 12 games with New York, he was traded to the Canucks in the January 2023 deal that sent Bo Horvat to the Islanders. Räty later helped the Abbotsford Canucks win the 2025 Calder Cup.

He appeared in 66 games in 2025-26 with the Canucks, scoring four goals with 10 assists. The Canucks placed him on waivers recently, but he went unclaimed.

In 114 career NHL games, he’s scored 13 goals with 15 assists.