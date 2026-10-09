Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Identified as Reason for Sudden Roster Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to make some roster moves during their Western road trip.

Toronto is coming off a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a game in which the Maple Leafs led 3-0. It was a frustrating result, and now Toronto is set to be without an impact forward.

The Maple Leafs will return to the ice on Saturday on the road against the Colorado Avalanche.

Miles Wood Will Spell Toronto Maple Leafs Star John Tavares Amid Mysterious Absence

Getty Maple Leafs set to promote Miles Wood.

During the Maple Leafs’ road trip, Toronto forward John Tavares is away from the team for personal reasons. It’s unclear why Tavares is away from the team, and his status for Saturday’s game is now up in the air.

With Tavares away from the team, 12-year NHL veteran Miles Wood joined the team in Denver, according to Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters.

“John Tavares absent from Leafs practice (personal). Miles Wood will meet the team in Denver,” Masters wrote on X.

Tavares has been the Maple Leafs’ second-line center and is off to a decent start. The veteran forward has recorded 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 5 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $17.56 million deal with Toronto.

With Tavares away from the team, the Maple Leafs are set to call up Miles Wood, whom the team acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Krill Marchenko-Matthew Knies trade.

If Wood plays in the NHL this season, it will be his 12th year, but he has struggled as of late. He appeared in just 54 games a year ago, recording 8 goals and 6 assists for 14 points, after recording 4 goals and 8 assists the year prior. His best season came in 2017-18 with the New Jersey Devils when he recorded 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points. He’s in the fourth year of a six-year, $15 million deal, but has been buried in the AHL.

Toronto Blows Lead to Vegas

The Maple Leafs blew a 3-goal lead to the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Toronto got out to a fast start, but they struggled in the second period, which was frustrating to veteran defenseman Chris Tanev.

“The second period, they came in waves at us. We didn’t do the best job of handling it,” Tanev said. “You can’t let teams like that start feeling it and get back into the game after we have a 3-0 lead.

“We got off to a great start. Then I think we just stopped playing direct. Turned some pucks over coming out of our end and in the neutral, and sort of fed their transition game. They’re in Game (6) of the Cup Final last year for a reason. They’re very well structured. It’s amazing players. (Jack) Eichel can take over a game, and he had the puck a lot, especially in the second period.”

The Maple Leafs are off to a 2-2-1 start and are in fifth in the Atlantic Division.