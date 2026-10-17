Even Joseph Woll’s Great Play Since Maple Leafs Trade Can’t Save Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers this offseason.

And believe it or not, the Flyers would be even worse without Woll.

As Flyers fans will know all too well, they have played nine games and lost all nine — three in overtime and six in regulation — so it’d be tough to be a whole lot worse.

Their goal differential is a ghastly negative-22 through nine games — 11 goals for and 33 goals allowed.

Yet it’s true that Woll has actually prevented it from being worst. He’s been sharp in goal. The rest of the Flyers haven’t been good enough to prove it.

Joseph Woll Stats

Woll’s base level stats are pretty solid through nine games. He has a 2.77 goals against average and a 91.6 save percentage.

He’s the goalie who hasWo gotten two of the Flyers’ games to overtime.

Woll allowed three goals on 44 shots to the New Jersey Devils in his first start.

Then he allowed three goals on 40 shots to the defending champion Carolina Hurricanes.

After that, Woll gave up two goals on 26 shots, four goals on 30 shots and two goals on 26 shots.

He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been above 92% on his save ratio in four of his five games. Most teams will win when that happens, but not these Flyers.

A Flyers analyst, Charlie O’Connor, shared this stat on X that sums things up:

Joseph Woll is 9th in the entire NHL right now in Goals Saved Above Expected (per Evolving-Hockey). He still doesn’t have a single win. It’s difficult to explain how hard it is for a team to be getting goaltending this good and still be losing every game he starts. — Charlie O’Connor (@charlieo_conn) October 16, 2026

At this point, life would certainly be better for Woll in Toronto — although at least as an individual, he’s proving his worth to the Flyers.

Maple Leafs Might Miss Joseph Woll

Statistically, Woll has also been better this season for the Flyers than either of Toronto’s goalies have been for the Leafs.

Sergei Bobrovsky has saved 89.6% of shots and has a 3.34 goals against average. Anthony Stolarz is at 87.5% saves and 3.32 goals against average.

But the Maple Leafs have won three games, along with two lost in overtime and three lost in regulation.

It’s not a perfect start for Toronto, which still has plenty to figure out, but they’ve done enough in front of their goalies to give the netminders a chance.

They traded Woll because it was too crowded, and it’s having a definite impact on two teams, even if it doesn’t totally show up in the standings at the moment.