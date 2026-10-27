Kirill Marchenko Injury Update: Why Maple Leafs’ New Winger Left Game vs. Flames

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a bold move on the eve of this season.

The day before they played their first game, the Leafs traded Matthew Knies in a blockbuster deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets that mainly brought aboard the athletic winger Kirill Marchenko.

It was a risk for Toronto, but one they were willing to take. The Maple Leafs wanted to add firepower, so they took a chance.

Given the struggles Knies has already had with Columbus, there are plenty of folks who feel Toronto has already won that trade, and it’s only about a month old.

Marchenko has had impressive moments so far, but everything can change in an instant in the NHL, and that’s what happened Monday night as the Leafs took on the Calgary Flames and Marchenko had to leave the game.

Kirill Marchenko Injury Update

The Maple Leafs announced before the end of Monday’s game that Marchenko wouldn’t be returning on this night.

He had headed to the locker room about 45 minutes before the Maple Leafs officially ruled Marchenko out.

Marchenko got hurt when he was skating in the offensive zone and got tangled with a Calgary defender.

The Leafs winger fell down, and his left leg got caught underneath him a little bit. His right leg also extended outward. There was lot of potential for muscular discomfort there.

Watching the replay over and over, it’s reasonable to understand why Marchenko went to the locker room and didn’t come back into the game.

Kirill Marchenko Stats

Marchenko’s absence would hurt the Maple Leafs if that comes to fruition.

So far this season, Marchenko had put up 14 points in 13 games, entering Monday night. That included six goals and eight assists.

Marchenko also has 20 hits and five blocked shots in the early going of his first season with the Maple Leafs.

Marchenko has generally been working on the second line with Nick Paul and William Nylander.

If Toronto needs to promote someone into his place, the simplest move is Gavin McKenna, who plays on the left wing like Marchenko does.

It remains to be seen just how bad the injury might be for Marchenko, though.