Maple Leafs’ $68 Million Player Raising Concerns in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager, John Chayka, had the most active offseason of any NHL team. While it seems a lot of his moves have worked out thus far, there is one underlying player who hasn’t seemed to find his groove with the organization just yet.

Chayka traded for and signed the number one defenceman on the market, Darren Raddysh, to a massive eight-year, $68 million deal. Raddysh had a breakout season during the 2025-26 campaign, playing to a level nobody saw coming. With Viktor Hedman out for the majority of the season, the Toronto native got his chance and made no mistake. In 73 games, Raddysh produced 70 points, including 22 goals.

Maple Leafs Pulled the Trigger on Darren Raddysh

Many had speculations when the Maple Leafs pulled the trigger, bringing back thoughts of David Clarkson. While I don’t think there is any scenario where Raddysh turns into Clarkson, it has fans a little concerned. In seven games, the 30-year-old has three assists while leading the Maple Leafs with a time on ice of 23:22. While those numbers are nothing to be worried about so far, the way he has played has caught the eye of many.