Maple Leafs Player Gets Brutal Verdict After Kraken Game: ‘He Lets You Down’

The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered another loss on Wednesday, October 28, falling 5-4 to the Seattle Kraken in a game where the Leafs had a real chance to get back in it and earn at least a point, but failed.

One of the players criticized, alongside William Nylander, was Sergei Bobrovsky.

During the postgame edition of Daily Faceoff’s “After Dark,” Zack Phillips launched a brutal attack on Bobrovsky, pointing out that this was the second consecutive game the goaltender had let the team down.

Zack Phillips Says Bobrovsky Is ‘the Reason’ Maple Leafs Are in a Hole

Phillips said, “I do not want to hear one single fu—-g word about Sergei Bobrovsky’s underlying analytics saved above expected or any of that fu—-g horses–t until this guy can find a way to A, make a save and B, which seems like an impossible task right now, win you a goddamn hockey game.”

“Back-to-back games for the Toronto Maple Leafs where Sergei Bobrovsky goes in net and just lets you down. Yeah, the Maple Leafs did not play their greatest game in front of him, but in both games- Calgary on Monday night and tonight against the Seattle Kraken… this team had an opportunity to win.”

“The most infuriating thing about both games is that in both games, the same guy who makes seven million dollars for two more years beyond this one is the reason that you are in a hole fighting and clawing your way back in it.”

“Yeah, this team played pathetically in front of you, but you know what? With a minute and a half remaining in the game, you made it 4-4. You finally got back in.”

“You at least found a way to get out of, you know, this crappy start and crappy game. And you could have walked out of Seattle tonight with a point, a game in which you have no Kirill Marchenko, no John Tavares, no Chris Tanev. You’ve got Gavin McKenna playing up, Bo Groulx drawing in, Vinni Lettieri in here. Again, I said no excuses. You need to find a way to do it.”

“But William Nylander decides he’s not gonna show up, and yet you still find a way to make it 4-4 with a minute and a half left. And then your goaltender says, nah, f— this. F— this. He faced three shots in the third period, one of which was a bouncer from center ice. A bouncer from center ice that he should have played to keep it going, and he decides, I’m gonna hold on to this thing. They take a faceoff in the O-zone, and with 30 seconds left, it’s in the back of your net.”

Do you agree with Phillips’ assessment?

The Maple Leafs’ next game is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, with puck drop set for 4 p.m. Pacific Time and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.