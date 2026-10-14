Maple Leafs ‘Can’t Wait’ to Trade for 2 Defensemen Targets

Injuries can cause a season to quickly sneak away from a team before they even realize it’s happening.

Chris Tanev isn’t the biggest name in the hockey world, but his injury is greatly impacting the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defensive depth, and it’s the kind of situation they probably need to avoid letting fester too long.

It’s early in the season to make a trade, but the Leafs clearly aren’t opposed to that — they traded Matthew Knies the day before the season began.

A Tuesday night loss at Utah to the Mammoth, 5-4, in which the Maple Leafs gave up four goals in the second period — that also proved something might need to be done.

Sportsnet Urges D-Man Trade

Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne didn’t hold back in his article following the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 loss on Tuesday night: He thinks they “can’t wait” to trade for a blue liner.