Maple Leafs Could Find an Answer in Pavel Zacha

The Maple Leafs could have an opportunity to address a major roster need if Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins cannot agree on a contract extension.

If the stalemate grinds on, Boston may have no choice but to move the 29-year-old center rather than risk losing him for nothing when he becomes an UFA next summer. That could create an interesting opening for Toronto, which still needs a dependable second-line center behind Auston Matthews.

John Tavares has done an impressive job defying Father Time, but the Maple Leafs need to think about how to get the most out of him without asking him to carry too much responsibility. Zacha could help solve that problem.

The Bruins forward has demonstrated that he can produce offensively while playing center or left wing. He would give Toronto another established top-six option and provide more flexibility down the middle. Tavares could move into the third-line center role or shift to the wing, giving the Maple Leafs a more realistic spot for the erstwhile captain.

Of course, identifying a fit is the easy part. Toronto would need to make sure the cost of acquiring and retaining Zacha does not outweigh the benefits.

Toronto Must Avoid Overpaying for Zacha

Boston would have legitimate reasons to seek a meaningful return. Centers who can contribute offensively are valuable, and the Bruins would presumably prefer to receive assets that help their future rather than simply part with an established player.

However, the Maple Leafs have to be crossing their fingers that Zacha and Boston can’t work something out. If the Bruins conclude that Zacha’s asking price is too high, they may become more willing to consider a package built around draft picks and prospects.

That is where John Chayka must be disciplined.

Toronto should not surrender a first-round pick or a premium prospect such as Easton Cowan to acquire a player who could reach free agency next summer. The Brandon Carlo trade offers a cautionary example. The Maple Leafs paid a hefty price to acquire the blueliner, only to trade him to St. Louis in 2026 for a bag of pucks and goalie pads.

Zacha addresses a more pressing need, but that does not justify repeating the same approach.

If the Bruins are willing to take mid-round draft picks and a couple of mid-tier prospects, the Maple Leafs should seriously kick the tires on the deal. That kind of package could improve the roster without stripping away too much organizational depth.

If Boston insists on a premium asset, Toronto should be prepared to walk away.

Maple Leafs Should Set a Firm Limit on Zacha’s Next Contract

The acquisition cost is only half the equation. Toronto must also determine how much it would be willing to pay Zacha on his next deal.

If his camp is seeking more than $8 million annually on a long-term contract, the Maple Leafs should think twice. That would be a substantial commitment to a player whose offensive production has not consistently reached elite levels throughout his career.

A shorter-term contract around $6 million per season would be a different proposition. It could give Zacha a meaningful raise while allowing Toronto to address its second-line center problem without making an overwhelming long-term financial commitment.

Ultimately, Zacha makes sense as a target if the price is right on both fronts. A reasonable trade package and a manageable extension could give Toronto a legitimate second-line center, improve its depth down the middle and allow Tavares to settle into a more suitable role.

That is an opportunity worth exploring. It is not a reason to overpay.