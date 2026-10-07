Maple Leafs Defense Target Floated by Insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a defenseman. But it’s not a big name that the team is necessarily targeting.

That’s what David Pagnotta stated in an earlier report cited here on Heavy.

Well, Pagnotta is back and has elucidated on his thoughts. In a recent conversation with Nick Alberga, the notable insider shot down the idea of the Leafs targeting Simon Edvinsson, but floated an interesting name that could become a target of interest for the Maple Leafs.

“So, if they’re (Maple Leafs) going in the direction of a second-pair defenseman right now, which is what they’d ideally like to add, you’re going to have to look at other alternative options.”

That’s where Pagnotta believes the Leafs can focus on Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

“I wonder about a Zach Whitecloud in Calgary being a potential target but there are a lot of teams that would love to get their hands on that guy.”

This is not the first time that Whitecloud has been linked to the Maple Leafs. But this time, there might be a little more to the rumors than just an idea falling from the ether. Toronto clearly needs more robust options on the blue line. That’s why Whitecloud makes sense for now.

Whitecloud Won’t Come Cheap for Maple Leafs

Pagnotta made a truly interesting comment insofar as the price tag the Flames would have on Whitecloud. Since there are various teams looking for defensive help, he could become a hot commodity, especially if he’s available around the NHL trade deadline.

And that could significantly up his sticker price.

It wouldn’t be surprising to hear Calgary asking for a first-round pick and a solid prospect. Perhaps a futures-based package containing multiple picks in addition to a first-rounder might be in the cards as well.

There’s also the possibility that the Flames will want to have a sort of bidding war to see who would be willing to overpay, especially in the face of an irrational rash of injuries.

The bottom line is that the Maple Leafs will have to get in line if they want to compete for a guy like Whitecloud. And that’s why it might be best for John Chayka to take his time.

Toronto Doesn’t Have Pressing Need for Defensive Help

The good news is that the Maple Leafs don’t have a pressing need for defensive help, at least not right now. The Leafs have played well enough defensively in their first four games. They haven’t had a stinker yet, though Tuesday night’s game against the Nashville Predators came awfully close to one.

So, for the time being, the Maple Leafs can get away with their blue line as it is. Chris Tanev has not shown any signs of regression due to injury. Darren Raddysh still looks iffy, and Morgan Rielly seems his normal self.

The only question marks might be on the third pairing, where Oliver Ekman-Larsson hasn’t really shown much, and, Troy Stecher, well, has had a couple of rough shifts.

That’s why there will be a desire to find upgrades, especially if the Leafs really seem like contenders this season.