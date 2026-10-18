Maple Leafs Forward Slammed After Islanders Game: ‘He Is Useless’

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to the New York Islanders on Saturday in what was very likely the worst game of the season so far for the Toronto franchise.

It was a pointless night for Auston Matthews, Gavin McKenna, Jack Roslovic, Kirill Marchenko, and several other players. However, one player drew particularly heavy criticism during a postgame analysis: Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

According to Mike Augello, the Quebec native is simply useless. During the postgame edition of Daily Faceoff’s “After Dark,” Augello joined Zack Phillips to break down the game.

Maple Leafs F Benoit-Olivier Groulx Slammed as ‘Useless’ After Islanders Loss

He said, “There are passengers on this roster right now. I don’t understand why Bo Groulx is in the NHL. I don’t. He, to me, and you know, I don’t think this is overstating it. I think he’s a useless player.”

“He doesn’t do anything particularly well. He doesn’t do anything badly, but he’s just there. And if that’s the case and he’s just eating a spot, I mean, there are players down with the Marlies that I would like to see get a look, like Luke Haymes, like maybe Aatu Raty. I don’t know; he just joined the Marlies in that trade on Thursday. I mean, he’s a fourth-line center. He played that with Vancouver. His faceoff percentage is almost 60%. You telling me you can’t plug him in on the fourth line and have him take offensive zone draws or defensive zone draws?”

Another player Augello criticized was Zach McEwen. Although he said the forward isn’t entirely bad, he made it clear he wouldn’t want to see him in the lineup every night, suggesting other Toronto Marlies players, such as Brendan Brisson, could get an opportunity instead.

“And if you want to keep Zach McEwen on the roster as a 13th forward to plug in there when you’re playing Florida or Ottawa, fine. And, you know, he led the team with five hits tonight. But do I want him in the lineup every night? No, I don’t want them playing 11-7. I want them playing 12-6, and I want their bottom-six guys to do something.”

“Now does that mean calling up Brendan Brisson? Well, he’s got six goals in six games with the Marlies right now. You telling me you couldn’t use that? I mean, I’m just saying, I’m not saying shake up the roster. I’m not saying throw a bomb or a hand grenade into the room. But you do have players that are productive down in the American Hockey League, and when your team is not playing particularly well, that is a button that you should push.”