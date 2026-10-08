Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Sends Fearless Message Before Golden Knights Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the Vegas Golden Knights this Thursday, October 8, at T-Mobile Arena.

The Toronto franchise is coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators last Tuesday. Before that win, they lost 2-3 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, after defeating the New York Islanders 2-1 on September 30 to get their first win of the season.

They started this NHL season with a 2-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on September 29. This game against the Golden Knights is the Toronto franchise’s first road game of the season.

Ahead of the game, prospect Gavin McKenna spoke to the media and sent a clear message: he has no nerves for this important matchup.

Gavin McKenna Not Nervous for Maple Leafs’ First Road Test in Vegas

He said, “I’ve played a lot of games in my life before. So obviously it’s different at the NHL level, but nothing new. So I’m just going to try to look at it as another game and just try and have fun out there.”

McKenna has made a positive start to his NHL career, recording two points in his first four games, including one goal and one assist.

He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being selected first overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, with a cap hit of $1.075 million, according to PuckPedia.

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Sends Hopeful Message on Gavin McKenna

Captain Auston Matthews was another player who spoke with the media before the Vegas game. Among other things, he discussed his new teammate, McKenna, and sent fans a hopeful message about what the future could hold for this new elite talent.

He said, “Yeah, it’s been great. I mean, it’s been a lot of fun, I think. You know, when you bring in some new, young, obviously elite talent, it’s always exciting. And, you know, it’s been a lot of fun getting to know him, spending some time with him.”

“And I just think the more time we spend together, the more comfortable we’ve gotten. And, you know, forming a pretty good relationship. So it’s been a blast.”

“And like I said the other night, he’s, you know, an incredible, incredible person with a great head on his shoulders. And, you know, it was a really special night for him the other night, and a big win for us to, you know, obviously come here on the road and play some good competition, some good teams, and it’s going to be a really good test and challenge for us.”