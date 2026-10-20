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Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Made History, Then Got Benched Again

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TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 19: Gavin McKenna #92 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his third period goal against the San Jose Sharks at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Gavin McKenna made history on Monday night by scoring a power play goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs as an 18-year old.

And then he was benched for more than half the third period.

It’s an odd dichotomy for McKenna at the moment. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a perfect outcome for the Maple Leafs who leaped up into the first spot in the lottery despite the odds suggesting that wouldn’t happen.

Coming off a terrible 2025-26 season, Toronto needed a spark, and who better to provide it than the highly anticipated McKenna?

And while McKenna has had his moments so far, he has also spent a lot of time sitting on the bench in the third period of hockey games.

Whether it’s helping the Maple Leafs in the near-term or not is almost beside the point. There’s definitely some unhappy fans about McKenna’s usage.

Gavin McKenna Makes History

First, let’s recognize the history that McKenna made on Monday night.

He was the first Maple Leafs player to score a power play goal while being just 18 in 40 years.

Vince Damphousse did it at 18 in December 1986, according to Sportsnet:

McKenna did a good job of getting down low on the power play, then showing solid stick handling between a couple San Jose Sharks before slotting the puck home.

Gavin McKenna Benched, Again

More was made out of the fact that McKenna didn’t play in the third period or overtime last week — and to be fair, that was even worse.

But on Monday night, McKenna’s last shift came with 11:40 remaining in the third period.

The Maple Leafs clearly don’t trust him a ton to protect a lead, which is a similar situation that they found themselves in last Thursday against the Sabres when McKenna sat for so long.

But it also sure seems like there should be priority placed on getting the first overall pick onto the ice in a variety of situations to allow him to continue to get better.

McKenna isn’t just any rookie. He was anticipated as the top pick in his class for multiple years. He’s the potential future of the Maple Leafs.

Leaving him off the ice for so long is not going to make people very happy.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Maple Leafs’ Gavin McKenna Made History, Then Got Benched Again

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