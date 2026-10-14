Maple Leafs Get Harsh Anthony Stolarz Request From Mammoth Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs received a harsh request regarding Anthony Stolarz during Tuesday’s, October 13, game against the Utah Mammoth.

By the second period, the home team had already scored three goals, courtesy of Daniil But, Vincent Trocheck, and Mikhail Sergachev.

Auston Matthews cut the deficit with a second-period goal, but fans still felt negative about the game, especially one player.

As usual, the Maple Leafs posted several updates during the game, and fans didn’t hesitate to express frustration with Stolarz and even make a strong demand.

Some fans called for Stolarz to be traded immediately and for a goalie from the Toronto Marlies, Toronto’s AHL affiliate, to be called up.

Maple Leafs Fans Turn on Anthony Stolarz: ‘Trade Him Now’

“It’s time to trade Stolarz and call up the Russian guy from the Marlies,” one user wrote on X (Twitter). “Stolarz su—,” another one added.

Another Maple Leafs fan wrote, “Maybe focus on not giving up at least 3 goals every game. I know it’s extremely difficult with Reilly and Raddysh and both Bobrovsky and Stolarz, but this needs to be the number one priority.”

The Russian goalie the user mentioned on social media as someone who should be promoted to the Maple Leafs is Artur Akhtyamov. He is 24 years old and is currently in the first year of a three-year, $2.70 million deal with a $900,000 cap hit. The Maple Leafs selected Akhtyamov in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

During the 2025-26 season, he played 37 games with the Marlies, posting a 2.88 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Russian goalie made three appearances for the Maple Leafs last season.

Stolarz, meanwhile, hasn’t escaped criticism, including last season, when he played 26 NHL games for the Maple Leafs, posting a 3.28 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage. The goaltender, born in Edison, New Jersey, is entering the first year of his new four-year, $15 million deal, with a $3.75 million cap hit.

Frankly, the Maple Leafs’ problems go beyond one name and one goaltender, as defensemen Morgan Rielly and even Darren Raddysh have failed to meet expectations and should be held to a higher standard.

Instead, the best solution for the Toronto franchise would be a proper, effective overhaul of the defensive core. Ultimately, though, your opinion matters most here. We want to hear from you in the comments: What do you think about the criticism of Stolarz and Toronto’s defensive situation?