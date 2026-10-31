Maple Leafs Have Called About Edvinsson, But There’s a Problem

It’s hardly classified intel that the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for defensive help. And it’s that pursuit that has led GM John Chayka to inquire about Detroit Red Wings RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Well, just about everyone in the NHL has called about Edvinsson. But in the Maple Leafs’ particular case, there’s a problem.

As insider David Pagnotta noted, Toronto has checked up on Edvinsson. The situation, however, is not encouraging for the club, as the purported price tag is too big for Chayka’s britches.

“According to TFP’s David Pagnotta, the Maple Leafs are among the several teams that have inquired about Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson, but his price tag may prove to be too high for Chayka’s liking.”

The comments are hardly surprising. The Red Wings are believed to be asking for an arm and a leg for Edvinsson. And while the prevailing chatter posits that the Red Wings are willing to accept futures in this specific case, the Leafs aren’t biting.

It’s unclear what the price tag for Toronto would have been like. But the bottom line is that Chayka would be wise not to gut what little prospect capital the organization has. Unless the Maple Leafs could pull off the deal based on numerous draft picks and even fringe prospects, this deal might be one of those what-if scenarios.

Edvinsson Is Exactly What Maple Leafs Need

The talk about the Maple Leafs’ search for defensive help stemmed from Chris Tanev’s sudden injury earlier this season. When news broke about the Leafs seeking help, the prevailing wisdom focused on getting long-term help, not immediate returns.

By that logic, Toronto would need to target younger players who have a much more tread left on their tires.

That’s why Simon Edvinsson makes all the sense in the world for Toronto.

Again, the price tag may be too much for the club to handle. And that’s why the discussions between Toronto and Detroit might not have gotten very far.

Then again, there’s always the chance that things could suddenly change. So, it wouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility that something might change, eventually putting the Maple Leafs in a good spot.

Toronto Would Still Need to Sign Edvinsson

Assuming that the Maple Leafs could somehow coax the Red Wings into making a deal, the organization would still need to sign Edvinsson.

And that’s where the entire situation may fall apart. Unless Detroit is willing to take back an onerous contract like Morgan Rielly, there’s little chance the Leafs can fit Edvinsson’s cap hit this season.

The 23-year-old will likely be looking for a double-digit AAV. If that’s the case, it would significantly complicate the Maple Leafs’ cap situation.

Again, nothing is impossible. But there are certain limitations to what teams can do. That’s why the idea of Edvinsson landing in Toronto might be more of a pipe dream than an actual reality the organization can grasp.