Maple Leafs Issued Goalie Warning Before Golden Knights Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs have received a warning regarding their goaltending ahead of Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 8.

The Toronto franchise will visit T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for its fifth game of the 2026-2027 NHL season.

The Maple Leafs have four points, with two wins and two losses in their first four games, while the Golden Knights have six points, with three wins and one loss, in their first four games of the season.

Ahead of this Maple Leafs-Golden Knights matchup, The Leafs Morning Take hosts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill discussed expectations for new goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and warned this is exactly the kind of game they signed him for.

Sergei Bobrovsky Faces First Big Test as Maple Leafs Meet Golden Knights

Alberga first said, “The other thing I’m looking at too, is this not the reason why you went out and got Sergei Bobrovsky and paid him that type of contract and that money? Assuming Bob goes tonight against elite teams in the NHL, like the Vegas Golden Knights. I want to see something from Bob tonight, Rosie (Jay Rosehill).”

Rosehill added, “Yeah, 100%. He’s there to handle those big ones, and I fully expect, you know, him to play and him to look solid and give them a chance. You don’t want the defensive breakdowns that we saw at the beginning of the game on Tuesday against Nashville.”

“Those need to be shored up, and I mean some of those were on OEL (Oliver Ekman-Larsson), (Christopher) Tanev, (Jake) McCabe. I would expect them to be a lot more solid tonight. And if they play a sound, structured game in front of him and are committed to the D-zone and turning things to the outside and not giving, you know, glorious chances with time and space to the Vegas Golden Knights, I think Bob will be there to do his job as well.”

“So yeah, you’re absolutely right. That’s why they got this guy, and here’s kind of their first big test of the season, with all the kerfuffle to start and everything else that went on to start this season. Game five seems like it’s time when they’re starting to feel what it’s supposed to feel like, and things are going to fall into place (…) I’m looking for a good one out of Bob tonight.”

The Maple Leafs play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 10, at Ball Arena in Denver. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will face the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.