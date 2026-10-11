Maple Leafs HC Jim Hiller Breaks Silence on Chris Tanev Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Denver this Saturday, Oct. 10, in a tactically satisfying game that also raised concerns for head coach Jim Hiller and fans.

The problem was that Chris Tanev was injured in the first period and could play only five shifts. After he left the ice, reports said he would not return for the rest of the game.

After the win, Hiller appeared before the media and broke his silence on Tanev’s situation.

Jim Hiller Breaks Silence on Chris Tanev’s Injury After Avalanche Win

“What’s the latest on Tanev?” Hiller was asked. He responded, “Don’t know. I don’t know. I haven’t… There’s been lots going on here, so I haven’t really talked to anybody about him. We’ll probably know more tomorrow or the next day. Tomorrow’s a day off, so it might be a couple of days.”

On what his level of concern is, considering what he dealt with last year, he said, “Yeah, I mean, you’re always concerned. Yeah, whether it’s him or anybody, if a player isn’t able to finish the game. So, yeah, I’m always concerned about my players.”

What Happened to Chris Tanev in the Maple Leafs vs. Avalanche Game?

Tanev was injured in the first period and managed just five shifts before heading straight to the locker room. The Maple Leafs’ communications department officially confirmed that he is dealing with an upper-body injury.

The main concern is the veteran defenseman’s recent injury history, but as Hiller explained, there is no specific timeline for his return to practice and, eventually, play.

Last season, Tanev played just 11 games due to several injury setbacks involving upper-body issues and abdominal problems. He also underwent core muscle surgery in March 2026, which sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. He also missed time during the 2024-25 season due to upper-body issues.

Despite Tanev’s injury, the Maple Leafs finished the game confident they can beat the NHL’s best teams and believe they are back in the elite category they need to stay in to contend for a playoff spot.