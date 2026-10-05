Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll Trade Could’ve Helped Team Other Than Flyers

It was very clear heading into the summer that the Toronto Maple Leafs would have to trade a goalie.

They had a logjam with Anthony Stolarz, Joseph Woll and a couple of younger netminders, as well.

They also, as it turns out, had their eyes on the veteran free agent Sergei Bobrovsky.

All of that added up to a trade setup. It was just a matter of which veteran would get moved.

The end result was a Woll trade to the Philadelphia Flyers. It made sense for the Flyers to add Woll to their goalie depth chart with Dan Vladar.

The Woll trade, though, could also be viewed through a different lens: Who didn’t end up with the useful goalie?

The answer: the Edmonton Oilers.

Woll Could’ve Helped Oilers

That’s a case made in a new article from Sunday by Sportsnet’s Michael Amato.

He breaks down the mess in goal right now in Edmonton and wonders if the Oilers could’ve done things differently.

And then in a long, in-depth paragraph, Amato points out that the Oilers could’ve made a number of different choices, including with Woll.