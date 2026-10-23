Maple Leafs’ Journeyman Takes Cool Path To Marlies Stardom

Not every player turns into an NHL superstar.

Some grind for years just to keep playing the game they love, no matter the uniform they wear. And sometimes, those journeymen find a way to shine bright, even if the stage isn’t the one they first set out to reach.

Logan Shaw is a quality example of this. He’s now playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Marlies, and he’s off to a scorching start to the season.

But Shaw isn’t a top prospect. He’s 34 years old. And he’s played for a heck of a lot of teams.

Shaw has stuck around because this is what he does. He’s a hockey player. And even if he never gets another NHL call-up, he’s proving that there’s more to the sport than just the big leagues.

Logan Shaw Career Timeline

The list of teams that Shaw has played on is incredible.

He started his career in the QMJHL with two different juniors teams, first the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and then the Quebec Remparts.

Shaw was a third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in the 2011 NHL Draft, which started his long journey through professional hockey.

He played for the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage and the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones in his first year.

He was back with the Rampage the following season.

In 2015-16, Shaw suited up for the AHL’s Portland Pirates, and he also made his NHL debut for the Panthers.

Shaw split the following season between two AHL teams, the Springfield Thunderbirds and the San Diego Gulls, and he also appeared for the Anaheim Ducks.

Shaw played for both the Ducks and the Montreal Canadiens in 2017-18.

The next season was just AHL for Shaw, split between the Gulls and the Manitoba Moose.

He was back with the Moose in 2019-20 but did also play for the Winnipeg Jets.

It was the Belleville Senators for 2020-21, and Ottawa did bring him up to the NHL in 2021-22.

Shaw joined the Marlies in 2022-23 and has stuck around ever since. He hasn’t been called up to the NHL by the Leafs, but he clearly feels comfortable in Toronto.

Logan Shaw Stats

Shaw has started the 2026-27 AHL season on a great pace.

The Marlies have played seven games. He has 11 points.

Shaw has scored two goals while also dishing out nine assists. It’s the kind of stat line that makes you feel like the veteran center is simply controlling things with all the hockey wisdom he’s accumulated through the years.

The Marlies have big aspirations as recent champions, and Shaw is a big piece of helping them maintain a high standard one level below the NHL.