Maple Leafs Just Traded for Their Next David Kampf

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have just acquired a younger version of David Kampf.

The organization pulled off a deal with the Vancouver Canucks, acquiring Aatu Raty. The team did not give up much, sending forwards Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr the other way.

One way to look at this deal is that Toronto added a still-talented young center while creating some flexibility in its forward group. But there is another way to look at this deal: the Maple Leafs may have found themselves another David Kampf.

Räty is not the offensive prospect he was once projected to become. Through 118 NHL games, he has recorded 14 goals and 15 assists, including four goals and 14 points in 66 games with Vancouver last season. Those numbers do not exactly scream top-six potential.

Still, the former second-round pick brings some useful qualities. He is a responsible defensive center, a strong faceoff option, and someone who could contribute on the penalty kill. That profile sounds awfully familiar to anyone who watched Kampf during his time in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs should not expect Räty to become an offensive machine. But if he can handle defensive assignments and win draws, while earning a league-minimum salary, he could have a useful role in Toronto.

Toronto Gets a Low-Risk Option Who Could Earn an NHL Opportunity

The biggest appeal of this trade is that Räty is essentially a low-risk, potentially high-reward proposition.

Toronto gave up two forwards who had limited NHL experience, and the Finnish forward arrives with 118 games at the highest level and a clear understanding of what it takes to play center.

His strongest asset is his work in the faceoff circle. Räty won more than 60% of his draws last season, giving the Maple Leafs another option for defensive-zone starts and penalty-killing situations. He is not going to replace the offense Toronto loses when a top-six forward is unavailable, but he could help make the bottom six more reliable.

Leafs fans may be seeing Raty in the NHL lineup sooner than expected. John Tavares left Thursday night’s game against Buffalo following a collision, and the extent of his injury remains uncertain. If Tavares misses an extended period, Toronto will need to redistribute minutes and find ways to keep its forward lines balanced.

Räty is currently expected to report to the Toronto Marlies, so an immediate NHL role is not guaranteed. But if injuries create a need for another center, there is a case for Kampf to get a decent shot. At his current $850,000 cap hit, the Maple Leafs can afford to see whether he fits without shackling the team financially.

Maple Leafs Have an Easy Exit if Räty Does Not Work Out

The other reason this trade makes sense is the contract situation. The former New York Islanders prospect is playing on a two-year deal with an $850,000 average annual value, which runs through the 2026-27 season. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer, giving Toronto a decision to make if he does not establish himself.

That is a relatively comfortable position for the Maple Leafs. If Räty earns a regular NHL role, the team can explore bringing him back on another affordable contract.

If he struggles to stand out, however, GM John Chayka wouldn’t have to panic. The organization can let his contract expire rather than committing more money and term to a player who has not delivered enough at the NHL level.

Räty is not guaranteed to become the next Kampf, and he may yet develop into a more productive player. But the Maple Leafs have acquired a young, inexpensive center who fills a recognizable role. If he works out, Toronto has added useful depth. If he does not, the club can move on without a major financial burden.

For a team trying to manage injuries and improve its depth, that is a sensible gamble.